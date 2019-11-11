Re: the University of Virginia denying a 21-gun salute on Veterans Day by the ROTC:

My Marine Corps dad, who served at Guadalcanal in World War II, was honored by a 21-gun salute at the national cemetery in Michigan upon his death in January 1994. It was 5 degrees below at noon; and though we were all chilled to the bone, it was still chilling to have him honored with taps and the 21-gun salute. I still have a shell from the meaningful salute all these years later.

President Jim Ryan and the UVa elites are so wrong to deny those who fought for our freedoms this ceremony. They need to help the students understand the past.

Catherine Otterbein

Albemarle County

