The current sacrifices made by so many in our community are overwhelming. The doctors, nurses, hospital workers, police officers and firefighters, military personnel, teachers, truckers, mail carriers, grocery employees, farmers … I could go on and on.

But I would like to share my thanks for, and amazement concerning, one more group: veterinarians and their staffs. They work hard and long hours every day to keep our best friends alive and well. 

Being at home for months would be so much harder without the love and companionship of our pets.

Thank you, thank you, thank you. Stay safe and take of yourselves. We need you!

Jane Miles

Albemarle County

