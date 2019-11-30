How interesting to read, in the Nov. 23 Daily Progress, that Rep. Denver Riggleman, R-5th District, explains his support for same-sex marriage as based on “the fact you don’t want government in your life.” How does he reconcile that with his support of government interference in women’s reproductive rights? 

Jane Touzalin

Albemarle County

References:

www.dailyprogress.com/news/politics/riggleman-shrugs-off-attacks-from-within-gop/article_8e0775b5-f0cd-5b59-bb13-d18bd753ae44.html

www.fauquier.com/fast-issues-answers-from-denver-riggleman/article_5275018e-df93-11e8-a46f-4730a353bd49.html

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments