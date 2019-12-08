UVa won, so don’t complain about lost sales

Nov. 29 was a very exciting day in football at the University of Virginia: It finally beat Virginia Tech, won the Coastal Conference and qualified for the ACC Championship Game.

But I heard some local salespeople complained about the scheduled time for the game and the potential loss in sales because customers might have gone to the game to tailgate. Then, they said, more sales were lost due to celebrations after the game, not leaving people time to shop.

But I say: Black Friday sales started weeks ago, giving plenty of time for shoppers.

Also, stores could have opened one or two hours earlier on the day of the game. Adapt.

These salespeople should join the locals and the UVa fans and have some pride in UVa’s victory over Tech. It’s been a long time coming for the team and for the fans.

Meanwhile, thank you to the Wahoos for the great ride this season.

Ron Granitz Sr.

Albemarle County

