UVa won, so don’t complain about lost sales
Nov. 29 was a very exciting day in football at the University of Virginia: It finally beat Virginia Tech, won the Coastal Conference and qualified for the ACC Championship Game.
But I heard some local salespeople complained about the scheduled time for the game and the potential loss in sales because customers might have gone to the game to tailgate. Then, they said, more sales were lost due to celebrations after the game, not leaving people time to shop.
But I say: Black Friday sales started weeks ago, giving plenty of time for shoppers.
Also, stores could have opened one or two hours earlier on the day of the game. Adapt.
These salespeople should join the locals and the UVa fans and have some pride in UVa’s victory over Tech. It’s been a long time coming for the team and for the fans.
Meanwhile, thank you to the Wahoos for the great ride this season.
Ron Granitz Sr.
Albemarle County
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.