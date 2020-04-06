Two letters in the March 30 Daily Progress are particularly deficient in logic. One letter, “Dehumanizing others shows immaturity” maintains that the president’s use of the term “Chinese virus” is “Racist? Perhaps. Xenophobic? Probably.” But any slur against Chinese people is wholly in the mind of the letter writer. Because the virus started in China, the term is simply accurate. Moreover, it recognizes that the communist Chinese government let the corona virus fester and spread. (I would be fine with calling it the “communist virus,” though.)

Saying that the other letter, “This ‘toy’ is dangerous,” is one long straw-man argument is an understatement. The letter mentions only AK-47s. Even if we substitute the civilian model of the AR-15 — a popular hunting rifle, by the way — for the AK-47, the letter remains senseless.

Hardly anyone regards guns as “toys,” and few except Joe Biden — who actually recommended doing this — would shoot through walls or doors. (All responsible gun owners know not to shoot at anything they cannot identify — and might concede that Joe Biden, for one, should not be allowed to have a gun.) A mere rifle is no defense against a powerful government, as the letter writer claims? Tell that to the Viet Cong and the mujahedeen, who used AK-47s (as well as older rifles) to defeat two of the most powerful militaries in the world.

Assuming that any adult who is threatened by a gunman in a “gun-free” zone would react by demanding more gun restrictions belies the fact that many in that situation would wish they could have been armed themselves.

Miles N. Fowler

Albemarle County

References:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/AR-15_style_rifle

https://www.usnews.com/news/articles/2013/02/28/biden-advises-shooting-shotgun-through-door

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Viet_Cong_and_Vietnam_People%27s_Army_logistics_and_equipment#VC/NVA_equipment_and_weapons

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_military_equipment_used_by_mujahideen_during_Soviet–Afghan_War

Load comments