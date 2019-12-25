I did not vote for Rep. Denver Riggleman, R-Nelson, and disagree with him on much. However, I respect the compassion, integrity and independence that led him to support the right of people to marry whom they choose and to officiate at a marriage that many in his party opposed on principle.
However, I am dismayed and angered that my representative not only voted against the impeachment of a president who has violated the most fundamental principles of his office and repeatedly betrayed our nation for his own selfish reasons, but that he did not have the courage to acknowledge what he has done.
I would not have been happy with my representative saying that what the president did was wrong but not impeachable, but at least that would have acknowledged what anyone not wearing partisan blinders can clearly see.
I would not have been happy with my representative saying that the process was too rushed to reach a legitimate conclusion, but I would have understood that as a reasonable point to be debated.
Calling the arguments for impeachment “specious” and characterizing the vote as a response to an election outcome Democrats did not like is parroting his party’s talking points and ignoring the truth in service of party fealty. To dismiss these acts is to attempt to gaslight his constituents and the country.
The acts were wrong, in service to the president’s personal gain and contrary to the country’s interests. The Democrats did not impeach because they believed the election outcome illegitimate. They did not impeach until acts so egregious led them to do so, three years into President Trump’s term and despite likely political cost.
Finally, as Mr. Riggleman well knows, saying that the impeachment debate was a waste of the House’s time because it prevented other important work from being done neglects the fact that the Democratic-led house has passed scores of bills that now sit on the desk of the Republican Senate majority leader.
Stirring up a base with reasons to be angry might win elections, but it is destructive to our nation.
Jeffrey D. Aaron
Albemarle County
References:
https://www.dailyprogress.com/news/politics/riggleman-shrugs-off-attacks-from-within-gop/article_8e0775b5-f0cd-5b59-bb13-d18bd753ae44.html
https://riggleman.house.gov/media/press-releases/congressman-denver-riggleman-votes-against-impeachment
