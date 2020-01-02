With the end of another politically divisive year that threatens relationships between friends, neighbors and even family members, let’s pause and take a look at the coming year and assess what we could and should do. But let’s be realistic.
Let’s face it: Whether or not you like the president, his moral compass, behavior, policies and preposterous and unrealistic proposals, which are an embarrassment for our country, you should ask yourself if he reflects who we are as a nation.
So, here is what we could do about the situation. It is imperative that everybody eligible should vote. I maintain that each of us should put partisanship aside, be honest and sincere, and vote for whomever we truly believe has our interests at heart.
Ask yourself will he or she honestly represent the values of America, of who we are as a nation? Will this candidate honor his or her oath of office? Or will this candidate place party loyalty over what is best for the country? Finally, is freedom important to us and worth fighting for to help ensure that we don’t lose it?
Make your choices honestly and then walk away from the voting booth with peace of mind and comfort that you voted for whom you believe will be truly best for our country, state or community.
Your vote can make a difference. But equally important is that you be honest with yourself and vote your conscience.
James H. Donahue
Albemarle County
