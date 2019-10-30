Vote for Laufer, Democrats
For years, Republicans have controlled the General Assembly, and for years our schools have been underfunded, while common-sense gun safety and suicide-prevention legislation, the opioid epidemic and the health insurance crisis were virtually ignored.
It was only after the 2017 Democratic blue wave, which saw the Republicans go from a near-super-majority (66-34) in the House of Delegates down to a razor thin 51-49 margin that the Republican-controlled General Assembly finally passed health-care legislation providing 400,000 Virginians with affordable health insurance they did could not get before.
Now that they are about to lose control of both the House and Senate in the General Assembly, count on these politicians to do everything they can, including inflating their records — like state Sen. Bryce Reeves has done with two health-care bills on short-term insurance, SB1240 and SB1674
Or if re-elected, they will continue to do everything possible to block any reform while blatantly misrepresenting their actions.
Democrats like Amy Laufer are committed to fighting for more money for our rural school districts, getting the broadband infrastructure that rural economies need, passing the Equal Rights Amendment, and increasing funding for mental health and drug treatment.
Unlike her counterpart, Amy is willing to meet with and debate the issues.
If you want to see real meaningful change in the General Assembly, please cast your vote for Amy Laufer as your 17th District senator.
John David Taylor
Louisa County
