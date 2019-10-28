Albemarle residents should certainly be tired (and leery) of the direction our tax-and-spend Board of Supervisors has been taking. New housing developments and businesses surely have increased the tax base, yet our taxes have been raised several times over the past few years, including a rate increase during this term.
The supervisors raised our taxes and gave themselves a pay raise, to add insult to injury.
It’s scary to think what would happened to our taxes if (when) the area experiences an economic slow-down or depressed period of growth. Our taxes would be increased to pay for those things our government has committed to.
Albemarle needs leadership that will listen to the people and use good judgment. We need leadership that would have listened to the will of the people concerning the county courthouse dealings. Many citizens wanted to move our court facilities out of the city, but the supervisors sided with Charlottesville to keep it there. Albemarle citizens with court business will still be held hostage to congestion, poor access, limited parking, high parking fees, expensive eateries, etc.
We need leadership that realizes government is a service, not a business, and will give citizens the service they deserve. Based on the evidence of the past several years’ budgets, we certainly need leadership that will control spending and the never-ending increasing tax burden on our residents.
For almost a decade, we’ve had tax-and-spend liberals controlling county government. It’s time to put some common-sense, moderate thinkers on the board.
We have a great opportunity to balance the upcoming board between the tax-and-spend gang and those who will look out for all the residents of the county. We need to elect Michael Hallahan (Scottsville District), Steve Harvey (White Hall) and Mike Johnson (Rivanna — voters must write-in Mike's name). We must elect all three to give the new board the checks and balances that all government needs, but has been sorely lacking in Albemarle for quite a while.
Vote for Hallahan, Harvey and Johnson (by write-in), and we can make Albemarle efficient again.
Montie Duncan
Albemarle County
