Vote ignores Bible’s value

The story headlined “No Bible classes in public schools” (The Progress, Jan. 18, print edition) is astonishing.

Apparently, the members of the Senate Education and Health Committee oppose teaching the Bible as an elective in any Virginia public high schools. (The Baptist General Association of Virginia opposed a similar bill last year, saying it didn’t trust government to teach about the Bible.)

The Bible is possibly the most important book ever written. Its writings are an essential basis for much of the world’s great literature — especially English.

One cannot really appreciate Shakespeare, for instance, without some familiarity with the Bible.

Learning about the Bible doesn’t make one a Christian, but knowledge of the Bible establishes a basis for understanding morality and human behavior; this is what great literature does.

Very sad indeed. What next?

John Staige Davis IV

Albemarle County{&lettersname}

