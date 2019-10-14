As an emergency services professional, I get a front-line view of every failure of Richmond to act in the best interests of working Virginia families. Whether it's about mental health, the opioid crisis or the looming medical provider shortage, politicians in the General Assembly building are content to let those of us in the trenches — firefighters, EMTs, law enforcement officers, ER staff, social workers, etc. — hold the line so they can worry about their next election instead of governing or standing up for working Virginians.
For years, Republicans held up Medicaid expansion, instead, letting those of us in emergency services take the punches while working Virginia families suffered.
That's why I'm proudly supporting Elizabeth Alcorn, Jennifer Kitchen, Sally Hudson and Tim Hickey for the House of Delegates, and Amy Laufer and Creigh Deeds for state Senate, in Charlottesville and Albemarle County. With these stalwart public servants in Richmond, I know we'll be able to count on them to be responsive and accountable to the people they serve, and fight unapologetically for every working Virginia family— not just in Albemarle County, but in every corner of the commonwealth of Virginia. They don't care about partisan politics; instead, they want to build a Virginia that works for everyone, and is prepared for the challenges we have ahead.
I hope you will join me in standing up for these candidates, and helping to send them to Richmond on Nov. 5.
Kellen Squire
Albemarle County
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.