It is a shame that our national elections have declined to the point that we are less concerned about what programs we need to help our country and citizens than about how to beat a particular person (Donald Trump).

A division has arisen to the point that our Founding Fathers would be ashamed at what’s been created. This is not what we have fought wars over, with all the lives lost to keep us free. But we allowed this to happen by demanding that our own beliefs become the rule of the land, so now we hate each other and don’t care to compromise anymore.

Let’s try to bring this country back to its senses. Be sure to vote come Election Day. If you don’t, then don’t complain.

Ron Granitz Sr.

Albemarle County

Load comments