Be safe and vote by mail. I just mailed my absentee ballot and am relieved that I was able to fulfill my civic duty to vote. The coronavirus has made it riskier to vote in person, so having this option is a godsend. Voting by mail is not difficult, and there are many checks and balances to ensure that the entire process is secure.
Given the procedures I had to follow to request the ballot and complete it, I am convinced there are no opportunities for fraud in casting a mail-in ballot. I am flabbergasted that anyone would raise the issue of voter fraud by mail, given the measures in place to protect each person’s ballot and vote.
I commend all who are enthusiastically working to make voting for everyone easier. The lessening of cumbersome restrictions, such as having a witness when completing the mail-in ballot, which is not a requirement for the upcoming primary, is certainly a commendable start.
Shirley T. Copeland
Albemarle County
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.