Be safe and vote by mail. I just mailed my absentee ballot and am relieved that I was able to fulfill my civic duty to vote. The coronavirus has made it riskier to vote in person, so having this option is a godsend. Voting by mail is not difficult, and there are many checks and balances to ensure that the entire process is secure.

Given the procedures I had to follow to request the ballot and complete it, I am convinced there are no opportunities for fraud in casting a mail-in ballot. I am flabbergasted that anyone would raise the issue of voter fraud by mail, given the measures in place to protect each person’s ballot and vote.

I commend all who are enthusiastically working to make voting for everyone easier. The lessening of cumbersome restrictions, such as having a witness when completing the mail-in ballot, which is not a requirement for the upcoming primary, is certainly a commendable start.

Shirley T. Copeland

Albemarle County

Reference: https://www.elections.virginia.gov/casting-a-ballot/absentee-voting/

