The Daily Progress is wrong to endorse proposed changes to Virginia’s war memorial protection law (editorial: “Local autonomy important to statues issue,” Jan. 19).
In 2015, the attorney general of Virginia addressed the public policy of Virginia as follows:
“The importance of honoring all of our veterans, especially those who have given their lives and paid the ultimate sacrifice for us, our country and our freedoms, cannot be overstated. These brave men and women deserve our full support, and the General Assembly has chosen to extend certain protections to monuments honoring their service. …”
Local control? Based on existing state law and a judge’s ruling supporting our contention that Charlottesville’s war statues could not be removed, I’d say individual citizens already are empowered to stop monument desecration by their own governing body. That’s as local as it gets. All the proposed legislation does is strip local citizens of their power.
War memorials are deemed to be hallowed ground, sacrosanct; they deserve permanence and need protection from the shifting tides of public opinion.
Despite admitting that “it’s not perfectly clear what the local will is,” The Progress endorses removing these protections simply because “a demonstrably powerful group of residents wants them off city property.”
Local activists are certainly vocal, but they derive their power from labeling all who oppose their agenda as racists or white supremacists. I know because, as a plaintiff in the lawsuit against Charlottesville over its attempted removal of the statutes, I have been among those targeted.
One of their leaders, Jalene Schmidt, called the other plaintiffs and I “bow tie, upscale people, tied to the League of the South people who want to secede and are slavery apologists.” Such feverish accusations are demonstrably false but nonetheless effective at chilling free speech, thus frustrating anyone’s ability to discern the local will.
The proposed legislation, if passed, could encourage local, angry activists to petition for the expungement of the Dogwood Vietnam War Memorial from our public square on the grounds that the Vietnam War was also motivated by racism. All those opposed will likewise be labeled and intimidated.
Stripping these war memorials from the public square will not improve race relations or the lives of anyone in the community. Instead, doing so will simply break faith with war veterans and alienate many Virginians who understand our history and work constructively to promote justice in our communities.
Charles L. Weber Jr.
Charlottesville
