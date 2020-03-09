Sen. Tim Kaine is to be commended for introducing the Iran War Powers Resolution (SJ Resolution 68), which has passed the Senate and will be considered by the House of Representatives soon. Rep. Denver Riggleman would be wise to vote for the resolution.
For the past year, there have been escalating provocations between the U.S. and Iran, culminating in the killing of Qasem Soleimani and Iran’s retaliatory missile attack on U.S. bases. Had Americans been killed by those missiles, is there much doubt that we would be at war with Iran now? Even limited strikes carry the risk of escalation to full-scale war.
The Iran War Powers Resolution would prohibit the unauthorized use of U.S. military force against Iran, except to defend against imminent attack. This would reduce the chances of miscalculation and ensure that any decision to go to war is made only after thorough deliberation by Congress.
This is a constitutional issue, not a partisan one. For decades, presidents from both parties have been usurping Congress’s constitutional power to declare war. Many Republicans rightly protested President Obama’s unauthorized use of force in Libya and Syria. Sen. Kaine himself has been consistent on this issue; he also opposed Obama’s unconstitutional actions.
Eight Republican senators from across the spectrum, whose common ground was a desire to protect the balance of powers, voted in favor of the current bill.
One supporter is Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas, who said, “The Constitution … provides Congress the power to declare war — a responsibility I take seriously. The prospect of military action against Iran has consequences that ought to be considered by the full Congress, on behalf of the people it represents.”
According to Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah, “For me, this is about supporting President Trump in his foreign policy, in his effort to make sure that we don’t get involved too easily, too quickly, in an unconstitutional way, in any war. This is entirely consistent with his policy.”
As a constitutionalist and a successor to the congressional seat once held by James Madison, Rep. Riggleman should vote for the Iran War Powers Resolution.
Victoria S. Metcalf
Charlottesville
References:
https://www.newsadvance.com/opinion/editorials/declarations-of-war-and-restoring-constitutional-balance/article_e53e9f8f-00ab-5ac4-8377-4e351d411c0b.html
https://www.senate.gov/legislative/LIS/roll_call_lists/roll_call_vote_cfm.cfm?congress=116&session=2&vote=00052#position
https://thehill.com/policy/defense/482660-dems-pick-up-new-gop-support-to-rein-in-trumps-iran-war-powers
