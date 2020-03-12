Warren wasn’t the right candidate
There has been so much hand-wringing since Elizabeth Warren withdrew from the presidential race, you would think she had been the only woman running this year. What about Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar and Tulsi Gabbard?
No, Elizabeth Warren’s failure as a candidate does not mean that a woman cannot be elected. She failed because, while she may be very smart, she is not a very good politician. While she has won both her elections to the Senate, that is not such a great achievement because there are three times as many registered Democrats as Republicans in Massachusetts.
Outside of Massachusetts, she has shown a Jeb Bush-like inability to garner more than a smattering of support. Despite high name recognition and a year-long campaign, she was beaten by both Bernie Sanders and newcomer Pete Buttigieg in Iowa and New Hampshire. More telling was the fact that Amy Klobuchar came in third in New Hampshire, the neighbor of Massachusetts, receiving over twice the votes Warren did. However, the final evidence was that on Super Tuesday, March 3, only 21% of voters in Massachusetts, the people who know her best, voted for her.
Let’s change this negative narrative. A woman can certainly win. Hillary Clinton won the popular vote in 2016. Winning at politics is a matter of skill, wisdom, and demonstrable ability, but it also involves luck and timing. We had several excellent candidates running this year, both men and women. Unfortunately, most did not make it. We will eventually elect a woman president, but it won’t be Elizabeth Warren.
Edward O. Coates
Albemarle County
