We have the choice to reject prejudice
What was the first racial and prejudicial act you recognized in your life?
Please take a moment and think about this important question.
I’m a 70-years-old woman. However at 7 years old, during the 1950s, I was living in a farming county in a small southern Virginia town. There was a new girl in the neighborhood. For two days, I was enjoying playing with her. From across the street, my mom called me. She told me I couldn’t play with this little girl anymore.
I asked why. My mother said it was because the girl was “colored.” She said the town would look unfavorably upon our family if I continued to play with her.
This was the first time I was presented the thought of someone’s skin color as a human division. At the age of 7, I was confused by my mom’s demand of me. I was raised to do unto others as you would have them do unto you. Now, I was being told to not enjoy playing with someone who was unacceptable to the local community because of skin color.
Of course, at the age of 7, I obeyed my mom. However, from that day forward I inwardly rejected the racial prejudice she presented to me.
The ignorance in this prejudice has been passed down by our parents and their parents for generations. Through each generation, we are given the opportunity to take racial hate and prejudice on as our own.
We also have been given the intellect, knowledge and emotional ability to reject hate and prejudice because, quite simply, it has come to many of us this is not the right way to treat another human and living being.
What do you think and feel about the divisiveness, hate and prejudice currently occurring in our communities, our country and across our world? What good are you offering toward the health and well-being of our society’s human relations?
Beth G. Daisey
Staunton
