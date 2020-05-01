We really must pull together
I am a 69-year-old businessperson who gratefully has benefitted in the real estate business for close to 50 years. I have seen down times, and I have seen up times throughout my career.
If someone were to ask me what kept me going throughout all this, I would have to reference the half-empty glass vs. the half-full glass theory. I have always believed in the half-full glass, and that has contributed to my success over nearly five decades.
Now I am writing to our nation’s politicians during the coronavirus crisis. As a citizen of the land where I was born, the land in which I live and the land I love, I — we all — need you to remember one thing: We, the people, elected you primarily to protect us, your constituents. Please remember that. The glass is and always should be half full.
What I am trying to say is: Please stop your bickering during these trying times. We, the country, need you to stop your finger-pointing at each other and remember — for the good of us all — that we are one nation, under God.
So, Dems and Reps, can you try to stop being Dems and Reps and just be Americans? I believe that would go a long way in making the glass full. At this time we need you to act together. The house divided will certainly fall, but the half full glass will prevail.
Peace.
Charles Lebo
Albemarle County{&lettersname}
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.