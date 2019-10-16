I often find myself thinking about the country that our Founding Fathers envisioned for all of us.
Abraham Lincoln later referred to it as “government of the people, by the people, for the people.”
One of the things that occurred during the nation’s founding was the strong desire that our country would be a free nation and its people would have a constitution as a guiding document. The idea of the Constitution of the United States was a sound one then, and it still is today.
Now we have a departure from some of those basic ideas. But I am prayerful that we will come back to the Constitution’s basic purpose.
We need leaders who will demonstrate the ideals that our country’s Founders intended. We need or elected representatives to begin doing their jobs. We need the fundamentals of law, representative government and adherence to the Constitution to be put back at the forefront of all government decisions.
Republicans, Democrats, independents — it does not matter. We all have a big part to share.
With all of the serious matters facing our nation, our communities and our world, should we be tolerating a leader who is no longer representing us or the values our country was based on?
We need to move forward; we need to demonstrate to the world how a free nation still carries the torch for all nations that want to reach democracy — and shun totalitarian rule.
Brent Ruffner
Charlottesville
