I am writing at a time of chaos and strife in our nation such as I have not experienced as an adult. Like many people, I am exhausted by the divisive, myopic, and destructive rhetoric being spewed from Washington, D.C. While I am an educated voter for the most part, I must admit that the general turmoil from the pandemic has distracted me quite a bit. Hence, I had little knowledge of the Democratic candidates in my congressional district primary, upcoming on June 23.

Then, I had the pleasure of hearing Dr. Cameron Webb speak in a virtual fundraiser. I had taken a cursory glance at his website before the forum. Certainly, he is highly credentialed. But, his extremely impressive resume did nothing to prepare me for his sheer presence — not imposing or imperious, as one might expect, but rather completely down-to-earth.

So, in addition to Dr. Cameron Webb’s vast accomplishments — as an internal medicine physician, attorney and health-care advisor in the Obama White House — he is simply a real person, whose authenticity and humility are immediately apparent. He listens and responds with both head and heart. Cameron is accessible and articulate — traits that are critically important to me — particularly now. I see a huge need to restore trust and stimulate national conversation on so many issues — issues that Cameron Webb understands and meets head-on, with competence and compassion.

I have not been so inspired by a political candidate since seeing Barack Obama in 2008 — inspired with the glimmer of hope that, indeed, change is possible. In this time of division, connection is critical.

In a representative government, I want my congressperson to espouse my values and articulate them with more eloquence than I can muster — to mirror the best version of me. I am honored and enthusiastic to proffer this task to Dr. Cameron Webb as the Democratic nominee for Congress in the 5th District of Virginia.

Ginny Craven

Albemarle County

