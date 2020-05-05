When I first met Cameron Webb just over a year ago, he told me, “Health care will be the key issue in the congressional races in 2020.” And here we are!
Dr. Webb is campaigning in the Democratic primary for the nomination to run for congressman in the 5th District in Virginia. He is both a doctor and a lawyer. He is the director of health policy at the University of Virginia. He worked on health care policy for President Obama. He is young, and energetic, and open, and passionate about the issues facing us — and in the coming years, we will need that energy and expertise on our side.
When crowds could assemble, he was everywhere — in homes and halls, wherever a gathering could take place. Now he holds virtual town hall meetings and question-and-answer sessions about the novel coronavirus, and also about the economy and fair policies for working people and families.
His expertise and his energy for the people of this district make Dr. Webb exactly the person we need representing us right now. He has my wholehearted support. Check his webpage for his online events, and get to know him when we can all emerge from this virus.
Virginia’s Democratic primary elections are June 23. You can get an absentee ballot from your registrar or download one and mail it in through elections.virginia.gov.
Margie Shepherd
Albemarle County
