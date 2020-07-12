Welfare of majority no longer a priority
In the June 29 Daily Progress, there was a story discussing the removal of school resource officers in Albemarle County. One School Board member stated: “To me, 15% of our students having a problem is far more important to me than 85% not.”
I thought 85% constituted a majority compared to 15%. Well, democracy continues to erode daily, and this is a fine example why. This, from one or our elected officials.
Folks, I’m afraid it will only get worse.
Charles Lebo
Albemarle County
