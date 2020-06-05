I am a middle-aged white male, and I have white privilege. Let me explain.
I woke up early to go for my daily walk through my neighborhood, and not once did I feel that people were looking at me and questioning whether I belonged in this neighborhood. I am sure my mere presence was not threatening to anyone in my neighborhood. That is white privilege.
I walked into another neighborhood where there was new construction. I admit that I walked into one of the houses under construction just to see the layout. Not once did I feel that any construction worker was going to call the police. Not once did I feel that anyone would follow me and try to make a citizen’s arrest. That is white privilege.
When I got home, I got in my car to head to the grocery store. I knew that I would not get stopped by a police officer for simply driving while white. If I were stopped by the police, I was confident that I would be treated with dignity and respect. Not once did I feel that I was someone to be viewed as a threat or guilty of something just because of my skin color. That is white privilege.
Yes, there is white privilege, and I experience it every day without even thinking about it. White privilege means I can go about my day without thinking about how others view me just because of the color of my skin. White privilege means I never had to have “the talk” with my daughters about how people may perceive and treat them because of their color. I never had to talk to my daughters about how they should respond when interacting with those in authority.
It is important to note that white privilege does not mean that many white people do not struggle, do not have difficulties in their lives, or might get treated unfairly. But no white person has to worry about skin color leading to being singled out or treated unfairly, or, even worse, to fear for our lives by just walking, driving, shopping and living.
Yes, there is white privilege, and yes, Black Lives Matter.
Martin Block
Albemarle County
