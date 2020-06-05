George Floyd was arrested for supposedly trying to use a counterfeit $20.
Last year I tried to deposit a counterfeit $20 at the bank. I had received it as a Girl Scout cookie payment. I clearly didn't know it was counterfeit.
The bank teller identified the counterfeit and alerted me to it. She gave me the opportunity to replace the counterfeit $20 with a real $20. She gave me a free counterfeit detection pen to use in case our Girl Scout troop might receive more counterfeit money going forward.
The police were not called. No officers forced me down to the pavement or knelt on my neck while I could not breathe. I was not killed.
As a white woman, I simply walked out of the bank, with all involved sharing the understanding that my submitting the counterfeit bill was inadvertent, a mistake. No one assumed that I intentionally tried to pass a counterfeit bill.
George Floyd was not afforded the same understanding that — even if his bill was counterfeit — it was an unknowing mistake. He was immediately treated as a criminal. But even worse, he was brutally killed.
For those who do not understand it, this is white privilege. It took me a long time to see it in my own life; but once you see it, it cannot be unseen. Why would I be assumed innocent while George Floyd was assumed guilty? Assumed to be trying to break the law, intentionally? Why was I treated with respect, while Floyd was apprehended and killed? White privilege.
The sooner we understand that white privilege exists, the sooner we can work together to help change it. The sooner we recognize white privilege and call it out, the sooner we recognize the systemic racism that exists today and the sooner we can all work together to change it.
Janet Miller
Fluvanna County
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.