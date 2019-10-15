A recent letter expressed concern over bird population decreases, which were linked partly to light pollution killing the insects on which they feed (“Light pollution adds to bird loss,” The Daily Progress, Oct. 5).
Meanwhile, the disgraceful slaughter of millions of birds by the whirling blades of renewable energy wind turbines has been widely documented. One proposed remedy is even to increase lighting — UV lighting — of these bird killers.
Turbines also kill bats. Bat deaths are particularly pertinent, as they remove a natural predator of mosquitoes carrying the agents of numerous human diseases.
Here are just a few quotes on the issue:
» “A research review published in January of this year found that wind turbines are, by far, the largest cause of mass bat mortality around the world.”
» “Wind turbines kill an estimated 140,000 to 328,000 birds each year in North America, making it the most threatening form of green energy.”
» “In 2012 the National Science Foundation awarded a $150,000 grant to researchers who showed that UV lighting could be used to deter bats and birds from wind farm sites.”
» “Bats eat insects, saving farmers billions of dollars in pest control each year… .”
Wind turbines are bird predators.
Charles G. Battig.
Albemarle County
