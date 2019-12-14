As I watch the crisis unfold that Donald J. Trump has perpetrated against this country, I think of the following lines. These were penned in 1845 by James Russell Lowell, who was a noted poet and abolitionist, and later were published in the Boston Courier. Martin Luther King Jr. also used these lines in his 1966 speech “We Shall Overcome,” which moved this nation to its core.

I address these lines to the Republicans who refuse to accept the truth about the president:

“Once to every man and nation, comes the moment to decide,

“In the strife of truth with falsehood, for the good or evil side.”

God help the United States during this time of crisis.

Susan Karlau

Albemarle County

Reference: www.lawfareblog.com/once-every-man-and-nation-comes-moment-decide

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments