As I watch the crisis unfold that Donald J. Trump has perpetrated against this country, I think of the following lines. These were penned in 1845 by James Russell Lowell, who was a noted poet and abolitionist, and later were published in the Boston Courier. Martin Luther King Jr. also used these lines in his 1966 speech “We Shall Overcome,” which moved this nation to its core.
I address these lines to the Republicans who refuse to accept the truth about the president:
“Once to every man and nation, comes the moment to decide,
“In the strife of truth with falsehood, for the good or evil side.”
God help the United States during this time of crisis.
Susan Karlau
Albemarle County
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.