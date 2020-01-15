Women still face unfairness in Virginia
Victoria Cobb of the Virginia Family Foundation may believe women are “equal under the U.S. Constitution, Virginia Constitution, and Virginia laws” (“ERA opponents lobby Virginia lawmakers,” The Daily Progress, Jan. 9), but she’s wrong.
A man is highly unlikely to suffer the indignity of being treated as a non-person, which I’ve experienced many times over. Women are often treated as second-class citizens by all levels of government and by businesses.
Although my last name is my legal name, the federal government changed it on my tax returns to that of my husband’s last name. It’s problematic to go to the bank with a tax-return check pairing my first name with my hubby’s last name when all my accounts are under my legal surname. Bank tellers wonder why I’d have two names — and I’d wonder, too, if I didn’t already know a woman can have difficulty being recognized as a legitimate entity.
I once needed to visit the local telephone store to get a free replacement router. Having already lived in my current home for decades and having had the telephone account in my own name before marrying my husband, it took me a while to figure out why the salespeople couldn’t find my account. Strangely, it had been re-designated as my husband’s account, despite the fact his name had never been on any bill.
Then there’s medical insurance. Although I do all the paperwork to obtain our insurance and make sure the policy is paid, I’m not considered the primary policyholder. That “honor” falls to my husband, as designated by the digit “1” following our otherwise identical policy number on our identification cards (I get a “2” on my card).
Therefore, when I call to ask questions about the policy or I go to the doctor’s office, I am asked for my husband’s name. It’s as if I’m either a non-person or a dependent, instead of a fully functioning and capable human being who acquired the policy in the first place.
So yes, Virginia, we need a law that guarantees a woman’s fundamental rights based upon her very real personhood, which should not be so easily discounted. Being made to feel as if you’re not in control of your life (when indeed you are) just because you have a husband is insulting and demeaning — which may sound trivial, but over the decades, it becomes darn tiresome.
Marlene A. Condon
Albemarle County{&lettersname}
