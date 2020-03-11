Charlottesville City Manager Tarron Richardson is responding to just one word taken completely out of context in his reaction to a letter from a city firefighters’ representative. The city manager was accused of being “willfully ignorant of…” firefighters’ needs.
That could have been stated differently but still have the same meaning, such as “willfully ignoring.”
Everyone, from politicians to the media, does the same thing to distort the real issue.
It seems everyone is “willfully ignorant” of basic grammar and real thought.
Beverly Amiss Hornstein
Norfolk
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.