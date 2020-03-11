Charlottesville City Manager Tarron Richardson is responding to just one word taken completely out of context in his reaction to a letter from a city firefighters’ representative. The city manager was accused of being “willfully ignorant of…” firefighters’ needs.

That could have been stated differently but still have the same meaning, such as “willfully ignoring.”

Everyone, from politicians to the media, does the same thing to distort the real issue.

It seems everyone is “willfully ignorant” of basic grammar and real thought.

Beverly Amiss Hornstein

Norfolk

