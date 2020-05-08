How do we respond when a global crisis threatens to undo our world?
COVID-19 has demonstrated the need to take swift and robust action during an emergency. It has also highlighted the need to listen to science and take seriously the recommendations of experts. The actions that they have advised, when followed, are working to save lives in communities across the U.S. and world. The pandemic also has revealed that as tribal as our country — and world — sometimes feel, we are all in this together. Even Congress was able to come together and pass bipartisan legislation to address this emergency.
Although we are far from out of the current pandemic, we can come together and act when the current situation — and the future — demands it. For this reason, I am hopeful that, moving forward, we can apply some of these lessons to address the global climate crisis.
Robust, bipartisan solutions already exist that will serve the earth, protect future generations, and ensure that low-income populations are protected as we transition to a carbon-free economy.
The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, supported by both Republicans and Democrats, involves putting a price on carbon and returning revenue to American households via monthly dividend checks. This bipartisan solution is supported by both scientists and economists and is a just way to respond to the other major crisis of our times.
As we continue to face COVID-19 and an uncertain future, I hope that we can continue to work together to find and support solutions to our world’s most urgent challenges.
Siera Gladfelter
Albemarle County
