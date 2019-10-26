The Daily Progress did an outstanding job covering our three-day Tent Charlottesville 50-hour live worship and prayer marathon Oct. 17-19. The photography was beautiful and captured the passion and excitement of this event, which kicked off a week of prayer and worship that continued at the University of Virginia and across the region. Thanks to The Progress for the great reporting.

The Rev. Bill Bray

Albemarle County

