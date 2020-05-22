In “A lagging response to virus” (The Daily Progress, May 5), the author points out America’s lack of preparation both for World War II and the coronavirus crisis, and tries to draw a parallel between the two situations.
He quotes Gen. Douglas MacArthur’s description of the problem America had in 1940: “Too late in realizing the mortal danger. Too late in preparedness. Too late in uniting all possible forces for resistance.”
He says that “unfortunately, the president has not learned the lesson.” Nonsense.
To put Gen. MacArthur’s remarks into context, we must note that Americans in 1940 were severely isolationist, with many citizens deeply opposed to involvement in another European war. Franklin Roosevelt was aware of the threat that both Germany and Japan posed, but was unable to persuade the American people to take action until Japan attacked Pearl Harbor in December 1941.
Suppose, in 1940, Roosevelt had said, “I am ordering our military to launch a pre-emptive attack against Germany, to remove the evil dictator Adolf Hitler from office and prevent a second world war that would cost fifty million lives. And we will attack Japan to prevent them bombing our naval base at Pearl Harbor.” He would have been considered a complete lunatic, and had no chance of another term as president.
Likewise, suppose that President Trump, a year ago, had announced, “Scientists have predicted that a major viral pandemic may occur sometime in the future, and millions could die as a result. Therefore, I am ordering that hundreds of thousands of ventilators be manufactured and stockpiled, that research facilities begin creating anti-viral drugs, vaccines, and tests for this new virus (even though no one knows what it is yet), that hospitals everywhere expand their intensive care units, and that ordinary citizens begin laying in supplies of masks, gloves and hand sanitizer.” Would he have been hailed as a farsighted leader, or would he have been dismissed as, at best, a lunatic or, at worst, the power-mad, would-be dictator many have labeled him anyway?
I leave it to you to imagine the reaction.
Robert H. Harris Jr.
Albemarle County
