I wish to support Albemarle County School Superintendent Matt Haas' position on the Cale Elementary School teachers' letter to the School Board, in which teachers asked Mr. Haas for an apology for taking down a poster put up for Black History month.
The poster should not have been presented to the students. It is historically inaccurate.
The poster read: “Dear Students, they didn’t steal slaves. They stole scientists, doctors, architects, teachers, entrepreneurs, astronomers, fathers, mothers, sons, daughters, etc. and made them slaves. Sincerely, your ancestors.”
During the period slaves were brought to the American colonies and then the United States, from 1619 to 1808, some of these roles would not have existed in the African tribes from which the slaves were taken.
I also agree that the poster was divisive. It would serve to foster guilt among white students and resentment among black ones, while not even being factual.
Slavery did not originate in the American colonies; it had existed for centuries in much of the world. According to historian John Thornton, cited on Wikipedia, the ships that brought them typically were owned by Europeans, who frequently bought slaves from African tribes who had conquered other tribes.
Ethically, the colonies should not have accepted them, but slavery was commonplace in the world at the time and difficult to undo once entrenched. President James Monroe supported a movement to send freed slaves to Africa; the capital of Liberia, Monrovia, is named for him.
I'm sure all of us, including our ancestors, would undo slavery from the beginning if we could, but I hope we can be accurate and not divisive in discussing it.
Louis R. Myers
Albemarle County
