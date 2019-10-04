In the column “How much do we really know at 16?” (The Daily Progress, Sept. 28), Cal Thomas’s answer to the question “How much credibility should we give to a 16-year-old?” does not describe any 16-year-old that I know or speak to, nor does it describe my own experience at that age, over 50 years ago.
He writes that “most teenagers know only what their teachers and textbooks tell them and maybe their parents.”
What I knew at 16 was that many adults lie or distort reality to serve their ends. I knew that I could rely only on my intelligence to help me navigate among the conflicting and often deceptive claims of the adults who wielded power in the world.
What I have learned as an adult from years of teaching teenagers is that, perhaps because of their own pain at the disrespect often shown to their understanding, no age group surpasses them in their sensitivity to the dignity of others.
I suspect that most 16-year-olds would easily see through Thomas’s cherry-picking of disproven predictions about the future as an argument about climate change. Few would fail to understand that the massive evidence of the disasters already wrought by this change is of more pressing concern than efforts to promote a partisan agenda. And most would surely recognize the unfairness of Thomas’s attack on the personal dignity of a group on whom our future depends.
Kenny Marotta
Charlottesville
