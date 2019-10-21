On Election Day, my wife and I will cast two of the easiest votes we have ever cast in our lives, and we have been voting for many years.

I am speaking of the votes we each will cast for Ronnie Roberts for sheriff of Albemarle County.

We have known Ronnie since the 1980s when he was working for the Charlottesville Police Department. He made a terrific first impression — smart, energetic, interesting and committed to his profession. Better yet, he commanded ever-greater respect and admiration the longer you knew him. He has all the qualities one would wish to see in a high-ranking law enforcement official. He is fair-minded, unblemished by prejudice and scrupulously honest.

We have full confidence that he will make a superb sheriff.

Please join us in helping make Ronnie Roberts the next sheriff of Albemarle County.

Wayne S. Ferguson

Albemarle County

