On Election Day, my wife and I will cast two of the easiest votes we have ever cast in our lives, and we have been voting for many years.
I am speaking of the votes we each will cast for Ronnie Roberts for sheriff of Albemarle County.
We have known Ronnie since the 1980s when he was working for the Charlottesville Police Department. He made a terrific first impression — smart, energetic, interesting and committed to his profession. Better yet, he commanded ever-greater respect and admiration the longer you knew him. He has all the qualities one would wish to see in a high-ranking law enforcement official. He is fair-minded, unblemished by prejudice and scrupulously honest.
We have full confidence that he will make a superb sheriff.
Please join us in helping make Ronnie Roberts the next sheriff of Albemarle County.
Wayne S. Ferguson
Albemarle County
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.