The Orange County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to report any sightings of Jahazi Raheem Veney, 18, of Louisa. He is a suspect in a stabbing that took place Wednesday night in the Eheart area.
That night, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to McDaniel Circle in response to a reported stabbing. An investigation revealed that an altercation between several parties had occurred and one person had been stabbed in the abdomen. The injury was not life-threatening.
The suspect is Jahazi Rahem Veney, 18, of Louisa. He is black, 5 feet, 9 inches, and weighs 120 pounds.
According to the sheriff's office, Veneer left the scene with a woman named Miracle Slye in a 2009, four-door, blue Chevrolet before law enforcement arrived.
There is an outstanding felony warrant for Veney for malicious wounding.
If you have information on this case or the whereabouts of Veney, call the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 672-1200.