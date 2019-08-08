An Orange man died Wednesday morning after the moped he was riding was struck on Route 15 near Sedwick Lane south of the Town of Orange.
According to Virginia State Police spokesperson Corinne Geller, the accident occurred at 7:30 a.m. in the 13400 block of James Madison Highway (Route 15).
A 2015 Honda moped was traveling south on James Madison Highway when it attempted to make a left turn. The moped pulled across the northbound lanes of Route 15 and across the path of a northbound 2018 Honda Accord. The Accord was unable to stop in time and struck the moped, Geller reported.
The moped's operator, Douglas G. Partin, 38, of Orange, died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet.
The driver of the Accord, Sarah M. McLaughlin, 29, of Keswick, was not injured in the crash. She was wearing a seat belt.
Virginia State Police Trooper C.W. Campbell is the investigating officer.
This is the second fatal accident in less than three weeks involving a vehicle and a moped or scooter. Gordonsville resident Thomas J. Carter was killed July 22 after his scooter was rear-ended on High Street in Gordonsville.