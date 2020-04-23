If you live in the Town of Orange, you probably recognize William Ray Edwards Jr. even if you don't know him.
Maybe you've exchanged a greeting with him on Main Street in front of the post office or passed him on Madison Road heading into McDonald's or the library. Or perhaps you've driven by as he takes an extra-long walk to Tractor Supply on James Madison Highway.
While many locals are just discovering the pleasures of walking now that Virginia's stay-at-home order has closed the gyms and shut down team sports, the retired handyman is just doing what he's done for nearly two decades. Walking is the way he gets where he needs to go and stays fit at the same time.
On Wednesday afternoon, he paused near Dollar Tree on Madison Road for a friendly chat. He said he walks about three miles every day and always feels better on the days he walks than on the ones when the weather prevents him from getting out and about.
In recent weeks, Edwards has watched as one business after another has closed its doors. McDonald's still is open, so he walks there for coffee and a sandwich, and occasionally he stops by The Light Well for a cup of coffee, brought to him outside.
During this strange time of limbo, he said, "The biggest thing I miss is being able to get books to read."
The voracious reader does not own a TV and doesn't seem interested in acquiring one. When he's not making his rounds and greeting friends and acquaintances, he prefers the company of the written word. Among his favorite authors are John Grisham and David Baldacci.
These days, he's in a bind. He's read all the books he owns, and the Orange County Public Library is closed. So are the Goodwill store and Books Bound2Please, the bookstore on Main Street.
All is not lost, however, because he swaps books with a friend who works at the post office.
With his gentle smile and polite manners, Edwards had the look of a man who knows how to live in the moment. The anxieties of the pandemic slipped away as he glanced upward and expressed his gratitude for the crisp, cloudless day, "because we don't know what the next day will bring."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.