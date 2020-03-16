To our subscribers,
As we continue to gather and deliver the most relevant, reliable and credible news coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic, we want you to know that we are taking extra measures to keep our work environments safe.
We have instructed our employees to work from home if they have health or scheduling concerns and to observe universal good hygiene guidelines, something all of us should observe:
- Washing our hands frequently
- Maintaining social distancing
- Avoiding touching our face
- Covering our mouth with a tissue or sleeve when sneezing
We also have taken measures to disinfect the working areas at our facilities to ensure that the Orange County Review gets to you safely.
Our newsroom staff is working non-stop to report on all aspects of this health emergency, including producing stories about closings and cancellations, medical repercussions, the decision-making processes of local leaders and much more, such as expert advice and tips about how best to deal with the impact of the virus.
Additionally, we are providing free access to COVID-19 news coverage on our website, so our entire community can stay informed.
Please know that we continue to work hard to deliver news you can use, whether in print, via our e-edition, or through our website: www.orangenews.com.
Timely and informative journalism helps readers make decisions and wade through the uncertainty that comes with challenging times. We are committed to our mission of reporting and delivering local, national and international news, especially in difficult times.
Thank you for your support.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.