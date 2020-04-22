COVID-19 in Va. 4.22.20

This screen shot shows the top of the Virginia Department of Health's COVID-19 web page. Figures are current through the end of the work day on April 20. 

The figures below represent data collected by the Virginia Department of Health through the end of the workday on April 20.        

Virginia

Number of people tested: 58,354

Total cases: 9,630

Hospitalizations: 1,581*

Deaths: 324

Deaths by age group: age 0-19: 0; age 20-29, 1; age 30-39, 3; age 40-49, 7; age 50-59, 20; age 60-69, 59; age 70-79, 86; 80 and above, 147; age not reported, 1.

Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District 

(Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock Counties)

Total cases: 148

Hospitalizations: 18

Deaths: 2

Orange County

Total cases: 21

Hospitalizations: 3

Deaths: 0

* Figures for hospitalizations reflect cases at the time the VDH investigated them and under-represent the total number of people hospitalized for the virus.

