This screen shot from the Virginia Department of Health's website shows a steady rise in the number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus. 

The figures below represent data collected by the Virginia Department of Health through the end of the workday on April 22. Recently added data on hospitalizations shows that the highly contagious COVID-19 has had a greater impact on younger people than initially was anticipated.  

Virginia

Total cases: 10,998

Hospitalizations: 1,753*

Number of hospitalizations by age group: age 0-9, 7; age 10-19: 5; age 20-29, 66; age 30-39, 127; age 40-49, 212; age 50-59, 335; age 60-69, 384; age 70-79, 325; 80 and above, 292.

Deaths: 372

Deaths by age group: age 0-9, 0; 10-19: 0; age 20-29, 1; age 30-39, 3; age 40-49, 7; age 50-59, 22; age 60-69, 67; age 70-79, 100; 80 and above, 172; age not reported, 0.

--

Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District

(Orange, Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison and Rappahannock)

Total cases: 185

Hospitalizations: 19

Deaths: 2

Orange County

Total cases: 22

Hospitalizations: 3

Deaths: 0

Culpeper County

Total cases: 84

Hospitalizations: 9

Deaths: 1

Fauquier

Total cases: 64

Hospitalizations: 6

Deaths: 1

Madison

Total cases: 14

Hospitalizations: 1

Deaths: 0

Rappahannock

Total cases: 1

Hospitalizations: 0

Deaths: 0

* Figures for hospitalizations reflect case status at the time the VDH investigated and under-represent the total number of people hospitalized for the virus.

