VDH screen shot 5.25.20

This screen shot of the Virginia Department of Health's COVID-19 page shows outbreaks in Virginia.

The figures below represent data collected by the Virginia Department of Health through the end of the workday on April 24. An additional 112 people in Virginia have died from COVID-19 since April 20, when 324 deaths were reported.

Virginia

Number of people tested: 72,178

Total cases: 12,366

Hospitalizations: 1,942*

Number of hospitalizations by age group: age 0-9, 10; age 10-19: 6; age 20-29, 72; age 30-39, 141; age 40-49, 230; age 50-59, 357; age 60-69, 427; age 70-79, 365; 80 and above, 334.

Deaths: 436

Deaths by age group: age 0-9, 0; 10-19: 0; age 20-29, 1; age 30-39, 3; age 40-49, 8; age 50-59, 26; age 60-69, 79; age 70-79, 100; 80 and above, 208.

--

Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District

Total cases: 216

Hospitalizations: 21

Deaths: 3

--

Orange County

Total cases: 25

Hospitalizations: 3

Deaths: 0

Culpeper County

Total cases: 95

Hospitalizations: 10

Deaths: 1

Fauquier

Total cases: 80

Hospitalizations: 7

Deaths: 2

Madison

Total cases: 14

Hospitalizations: 1

Deaths: 0

Rappahannock

Total cases: 2

Hospitalizations: 0

Deaths: 0

* Figures for hospitalizations reflect case status at the time the VDH investigated them and under-represent the total number of people hospitalized for the virus.

