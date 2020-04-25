The figures below represent data collected by the Virginia Department of Health through the end of the workday on April 24. An additional 112 people in Virginia have died from COVID-19 since April 20, when 324 deaths were reported.
Virginia
Number of people tested: 72,178
Total cases: 12,366
Hospitalizations: 1,942*
Number of hospitalizations by age group: age 0-9, 10; age 10-19: 6; age 20-29, 72; age 30-39, 141; age 40-49, 230; age 50-59, 357; age 60-69, 427; age 70-79, 365; 80 and above, 334.
Deaths: 436
Deaths by age group: age 0-9, 0; 10-19: 0; age 20-29, 1; age 30-39, 3; age 40-49, 8; age 50-59, 26; age 60-69, 79; age 70-79, 100; 80 and above, 208.
--
Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District
Total cases: 216
Hospitalizations: 21
Deaths: 3
--
Orange County
Total cases: 25
Hospitalizations: 3
Deaths: 0
Culpeper County
Total cases: 95
Hospitalizations: 10
Deaths: 1
Fauquier
Total cases: 80
Hospitalizations: 7
Deaths: 2
Madison
Total cases: 14
Hospitalizations: 1
Deaths: 0
Rappahannock
Total cases: 2
Hospitalizations: 0
Deaths: 0
* Figures for hospitalizations reflect case status at the time the VDH investigated them and under-represent the total number of people hospitalized for the virus.
