Executive Director Anna Pillow prepares to film an art project demonstration at The Arts Center In Orange earlier this year. 

The Arts Center In Orange has opened enrollment for the 2020 Kids’ Art Summer Camps this week online.

“While deeply concerned for the wellbeing of our community, we are so glad that we’ve got the technology necessary for bringing our sensational summer camps to the kids who need it, wherever they are,” said Anna Pillow, the center’s executive director.

Traditionally held at the center on Main Street, the camps are moving to Google Classroom during the pandemic. Participants will be able to interact online with their instructor, Marvilyn Kennedy.

Pillow said of Kennedy, “As seen in our Free Saturday Art for Kids last month, whether she is live on the screen or in person, her love for the art and for the kids really shines through.”

The center’s 13 virtual summer camps include “Ocean Commotion,” “Brick Builders,” “Big and Messy Art,” “Sporty Art,” “Back to Nature” and “Book Buddies.”

Registration is available online at artscenterinorange.com. For more information, write to info@artscenterinorange.com or call the Arts Center at 672-7311.

