As institutions close due to the outbreak of the coronavirus in the United States, The Arts Center In Orange has created an online venue for seniors, students and others looking for a creative outlet while social distancing.
When the shutdowns began, Arts Center executive director Anna Pillow and outreach director Julie Jackson realized the potential. Coordinating with teaching artists from the Arts Center, they’ve quickly created and uploaded activity kits and art projects which can be done at home.
“With area schools closed and an ongoing call for social distancing, we [at the Arts Center] remain fully committed to our mission of increasing the quality of life in our community by promoting an appreciation for fine contemporary arts,” Pillow said. “To that end, we are producing a variety of arts educational resources for all ages and making it available to the public through our website: www.artscenterinorange.com/art-at-home.”
By using creative technology to bring arts to those quarantined or concerned about interacting publicly, senior centers and families locally and beyond the Orange County borders will have access to these projects and videos.
More information about the project can be found at the Arts Center’s website, www.artscenterinorange.com.
