A staff member at Dogwood Village Health and Rehabilitation showing no symptoms of COVID-19 tested positive for the highly contagious virus and has been instructed by the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) to isolate for 10 calendar days.
According to Patty Talley, Dogwood Village’s director of customer and community relations, the case was diagnosed on Sunday. The employee worked only in the health and rehab building, not the senior living facility, she said.
Talley said all employees, residents and their family members have been notified of the occurrence through phone calls, social media and the facility’s website.
Dr. Wade Kartchner, health director of the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, explained that the Dogwood staff member’s 10-day isolation is in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
He said, “An asymptomatic staff member tested positive. That person is excluded from work as per VDH guidance [for] 10 days. The facility is monitoring all staff and residents for fevers and symptoms of illness. [There are] no other cases in the facility.
“This serves as a reminder that people working in health care and other high-risk settings still need to be as vigilant in their activities as they were” before Gov. Ralph Northam began easing pandemic-related restrictions in many parts of the state.
As for the possible need for contact tracing, Kartchner said, “The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District is following current VDH recommendations in the instance of one case, in which either a resident or staff member tested positive. These recommendations call for monitoring all staff and residents, proper use of [personal protective equipment] and placing the case in isolation as well as quarantining any close contacts.
“An outbreak investigation would be initiated when there is more than one case, and this would be when the recommendations call for further and/or broader testing.”
Dogwood's COVID-19 newsletter, posted on its website, includes additional information. The newsletter states that the infected employee "self-quarantined immediately when there was realization of being exposed, even prior to being tested." It also notes that, to date, no residents have fallen ill with COVID-19.
Dogwood residents received a typed memo about the situation on Monday afternoon, according to a resident of Dogwood Village Health and Rehabilitation. The memo was from Jennifer Harper, R.N., Dogwood’s infection control preventionist. In her memo, Harper noted that it is “imperative” that residents continue washing their hands, wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
On Tuesday morning, a letter signed by Dogwood Village Administrator Pamela E. Doshier was posted on the facility’s Facebook page and website.
Addressed to residents and their family members, Doshier’s letter states, in part, “We are doing everything possible to limit the spread of COVID-19 within Dogwood Village Health and Rehabilitation, including staying in very close communication with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking all the appropriate steps under current circumstances.”
Doshier writes that family members will be contacted directly if their “loved one is suspected or diagnosed with COVID-19.”
Doshier also notes, “We recognize that this is a very difficult time for everyone and we will continue to provide you with frequent updates. Please know that we are adhering to guidelines from the local and state health departments, which continue to evolve as we learn more about this virus.”
The letter encourages those with questions to contact Harper.
Later on Tuesday morning, a letter was posted on Facebook directed to residents of the senior living building and their families.
Signed by Carrie Dowdy, Dogwood’s administrator for senior living, the letter states, in part, “As you are aware, an employee in Health and Rehab has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. This does not affect senior living in any way.”
As of Thursday, the VDH reported 92 cases of COVID-19 in Orange County and five hospitalizations. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, covering Orange, Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison and Rappahannock counties, Thursday's update shows 1,082 total cases, 75 hospitalizations and 12 deaths. There have been five deaths from the virus in Culpeper, six in Fauquier and one in Madison. There have been no deaths in Orange or Rappahannock.
Across the commonwealth on Thursday, the VDH reported 41,401 cases of COVID-19, including 39,393 confirmed and 2,008 probable; 4,442 total hospitalizations, including 4,410 confirmed and 32 probable. The number of deaths from the new coronavirus stood at 1,338 across the state, with 1,236 of those confirmed and 102 probable.
The VDH recently has begun reporting the “seven-day moving average,” which calculates an average of the previous seven days’ statistics, every day. The seven-day moving average for May 7 is 839. For May 14, it is 812.6. For May 21, the most recent date including the statistic, it is 815.7 cases.
On Thursday, the CDC reported 100,446 deaths from the virus across the U.S. That figure includes 1,415 new deaths since Wednesday's data update.
