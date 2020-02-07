Clark facing charges in Somerset break-in

Brian O’Neal Clark II

A Somerset man is in custody and facing two felony charges, including attempted murder,  stemming from a break-in last August.

According to a press release Friday afternoon from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Brian O’Neal Clark II, 21, of Somerset, was arrested Feb. 5 by Albemarle County Police on charges breaking and entering with intent to defile and attempted murder.

On August 22, 2019, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a citizen in the Somerset area that an unknown individual had broken into her house and assaulted her. A recent lab report from the Northern Virginia Forensics Lab enabled investigators to charge Clark with the crimes.

He currently is being held without bond and was scheduled to appear in court Friday, Feb. 7.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact investigator Abe Lasco at the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 672-1200.

