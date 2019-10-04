The Orange County Planning Commission has rescheduled two special use permit public hearings to Thursday, Oct. 17.
Initially, the commission was scheduled to consider the two Barboursville-based applications at its regularly scheduled Oct. 6 meeting. However, the commission could not achieve a quorum and the meeting was postponed.
When it reconvenes Oct. 17, the commission will consider a special use permit application for a proposed 9,100 square-foot Dollar General store on 1.235 acres of land between Route 33 and Governor Barbour Street. The property lies within the Barboursville Village Overlay District and since the store proposed is greater than 4,000 square-feet, it would require a special use permit. Additionally, the property is currently zoned limited commercial. The applicants also have submitted a rezoning application to change the property’s zoning to general commercial.
The second special use permit public hearing is for a proposed dog boarding and training kennel for up to 40 dogs on 19.32 acres on Route 20 near the Albemarle County line.
Those interested in reviewing the special use permit applications or the rezoning application can visit the county planning services office at 128 W. Main Street, Orange, call 672-4347 or email zoning@orangecountyva.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.