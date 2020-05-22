Which book should you crack open when you have time to slow down and read? Here are some suggestions from Review readers, reporting on books that recently have caught and held their attention.
Chloe Dancer: “The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma” by Dr. Bessel van der Kolk and “The Blessing of a Skinned Knee: Using Jewish Teachings to Raise Self-Reliant Children” by Wendy Mogel.
Mary Lanford Price: “The Known World” by Edward Jones. “If you read this book, you will never see race relations and the legacy of slavery the same way again.”
Suzanne Wilmoth: “The Nickel Boys.” “Rips your heart out, but such an important story to tell.”
Betsy Brantley: “The Educated” by Tara Westover and “Factfulness: Ten Reasons We’re Wrong About the World—and Why Things Are Better Than You Think” by Hans Rosling.
Erin Darnell: “Permission to Feel: Unlocking the Power of Emotions to Help Our Kids, Ourselves, and Our Society Thrive” by Marc Brackett.
Kaci Coppedge Daniel: “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens.
Tina Sheffield Townshend: “Does It Matter? Essays on Man’s Relation to Materiality” by Alan Watts.
Anna Pillow: “Severance” by Lin Ma. “Since it is a bit too close to the current situation for comfort, I’ve also returned to an old favorite, Neil Gaiman’s ‘Anansi Boys.’ I tend to enjoy speculative fiction, so both of these are typical picks for me.”
