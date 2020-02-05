For 36 years, Sheila Donnelly has been teaching, helping and shepherding young people.
In the first half of that career, she led the child care program at the Orange County Nursing Home. At a celebration in her honor Friday night, she capped off the last 18 years as the director of the Boys & Girls Club of Orange.
Donnelly was hired a month before the club opened in November 2001 and served as its only unit director until her retirement in December when she turned the program over to new director Kaitlyn Jenkins.
“For 18 years, Sheila has been a quiet and consistent presence in the lives of children,” Orange Advisory Board Member Marta Buzzelli said. “Hundreds of our kids have passed through the doors of the Boys & Girls Club and benefitted from Sheila’s insight, guidance and care.”
“She’s been awesome to work with,” Orange Advisory Board President Suzanne Sherwin added. “The passion she has for these kids is amazing. She stuck with us early on when we had some tough times, but saw the vision of what this could be.”
That vision is a place for hundreds of children ages 6 to 18 to come after school and during the summer to develop healthy lifestyles, strong character and citizenship traits, build self-esteem and reach their full potential.
“This is a unique individual who understood and got the nuances of not just young people, not just what it takes to put on a great program, but what it takes to rally a community around a common vision,” Boys & Girls Club of Central Virginia CEO James Pierce noted. “She’s been a gift to the kids and this community.”
Looking back over the past 18 years, Donnelly described her work at the club in one word, “rewarding.”
She said she’s proud the children in the club have learned about service to the community. “Regardless of circumstance, they’ve learned the importance of giving back to the community,” she said.
J’Air Rawlings, who has a nearly lifelong connection with Donnelly, validated her point.
He first encountered her as a participant in the nursing home’s child care program, then became a member of the Boys & Girls Club. Later, he worked at the club.
“Sheila brought opportunity to club members,” he said during her retirement celebration Friday evening. “Those opportunities gave us a chance to be ourselves and to find our identities,” he said at Friday night’s celebration. “Now we are in a position to give back to the community because of the positive impact she had on us. I’m very thankful for her.”
As the Orange club was just getting organized, Donnelly was approached by the club’s first board members about leading the new Orange unit.
“She just sort of fell into our lap,” Orange Board Member Mary Lew Sponski said. “We presented her to the Charlottesville Board and insisted she be our director.”
In the club’s infancy, Donnelly said children first came because of the economic value of participation—costing only $50 for the school year and between $50 and $100 during the summer. “I think they came for that, but stayed because we had so many quality programs.”
She specifically mentioned the sailing club, and the gardening and cooking programs at the club and said, “When families could see the positive impact of those programs on their children, it really gave us some validation we were on the right track.”
Excited, successful club members provided tacit testimonials to the program’s value. “We started seeing more participation because the more kids were interested, the more came,” she said.
Approximately 100 children participate in the program during the school year, with those numbers increasing slightly during the summer months.
Donnelly said the club could serve even more children in the community if it had more space. More space equals more opportunity—not just for additional children, but additional programs, she noted.
Donnelly credited her staff, advisory board members and the community volunteers for much of the program’s growth and success.
“I could never say ‘thank you’ enough to them,” she said of the club’s volunteers. “Whether they helped in reading or arts and crafts, they’ve been a huge part of our success. We couldn’t do this without them. The love and support they’ve shown these children is a lifeline to something that will make a difference in their lives.”
In her brief remarks at her retirement celebration, Donnelly asked those in the audience to remember the club and volunteer if they’re able.
“Even if it’s only a couple hours each month, call Kaitlyn and let her know. She’ll find something for you to do.”
“Sheila is largely responsible for the success of the Club in Orange. Those of us who have worked with Sheila will be forever grateful for what she has taught us about being contributing members of our community,” Buzzelli added.
The Boys & Girls Club of Orange is located in the Taylor Education Administration Complex and can be reached by calling 672-6858.
