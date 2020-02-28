February 20 was a night of strategizing, constructing and egg-dropping at the Boys & Girls Club in Orange. With staff members and volunteers helping out and serving up a pizza supper to club members and their families, the whole gang got a fun and educational lesson from Chase Rohan, STEM specialist for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Virginia.
Rohan led the club members and their families in a couple of competitive but lighthearted “challenges” designed to get everybody thinking about science, technology, engineering and math.
The first challenge required teams to build the tallest tower possible from simple, recyclable materials, such as aluminum foil, paper, pipe cleaners, paper cups and straws. With a limited amount of time to work, a few parents clambered atop the tables to extend the height of their towers while their children held the structures in place. The towers that employed stabilizing materials came out on top when Rowan and Kaitlin Jenkins, unit director for the Orange club, made their rounds with tape measures.
For the second challenge, Rohan provided each team with an egg and a fresh set of reusable materials, including a Styrofoam cup, cotton balls, aluminum foil and craft sticks. Their goal was to create a cushiony box for the egg, so that it would “survive,” without a single hairline crack, when Rohan dropped it from high in the air. He noted this is the sort of thing engineers contemplate when designing protective containers for astronauts.
There were several winning teams this time around, and Rohan smiled wide when holding aloft the eggs that came through their ordeal unscathed.
The evening event was a showcase of sorts, Jenkins explained.
“I think it’s important to get our parents involved and let them see the cool things” their children are doing in their STEM sessions with Rowan, she said.
A warm welcome in Orange
While the teams worked on their projects, Rohan took a few minutes to chat about his background and his job. A New York native, he moved to Virginia as a child and participated in a Boys & Girls Club in Charlottesville before heading to college in Florida.
In his current position as STEM specialist, he visits each of the region’s Boys & Girls clubs once a week. He said he always gets a warm welcome in Orange, where the children run up to him and his treasure trove of STEM projects “with open arms.”
The special night for the children and their parents and grandparents pleased him no end.
“It’s awesome to see the communication between them,” Rohan said.
The challenges gave the kids and their families a chance to practice “problem-solving skills, critical thinking and experience working as a team,” he added.
Chris Place, a Boys & Girls Club veteran who now works for the club, shared his colleagues’ delight in the successful event.
“No one thinks of it the same. Everyone comes up with different ideas,” Place said, as he marveled at the creativity evident all around the room at the back of the Taylor Education Administration Complex.
Todd Feagans and his daughters, Quinn and Betsy, were among the families taking part.
“It was fun. It’s enjoyable doing something like that with your kids,” Feagans said after he and his girls built a tower that leaned precipitously to one side shortly before Rowan came over to measure it. “It’s important to have an interest in science.”
As for the club members, there were smiles and cheers aplenty when each challenge came to an end. The winners loved winning, and the others—well, someday an astronaut may have a nice soft landing, thanks to the lessons learned from a cracked egg or two on a chilly February night at the Boys & Girls Club in Orange.
