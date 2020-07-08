Many Americans ate hot dogs on the Fourth of July. Most probably didn’t eat as many as Darron Breeden.
The Orange County High School technology teacher and competitive eater downed 42 hot dogs in just 10 minutes, but finished a distant second to champion Joey Chestnut in the 2020 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest.
Chestnut ate 75 breaking his own record on the way to his 13th title.
This was the second straight year Breeden finished second in the annual event held in Coney Island, N.Y. In the 2019 contest, he ate 50 hot dogs—the most he’d said he’s ever eaten—and still lost to Chestnut who consumed 71.
Because of the current coronavirus health crisis, this year’s contest was modified to exclude fans and contestants were separated at least six feet apart with plexiglass dividing their eating stations.
